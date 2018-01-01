All appointments. One place.
CozyCal lets your clients schedule appointments and make payments directly on your website.
Perfect for small business and freelancers who schedule meetings with clients
Easily customize and embed a call-to-action button on your website to capture quality leads and convert more lookers into bookers.START FREE
Create a beautiful personal booking page for your business and share the URL link with your clients in an email, on your social media or through a text message.START FREE
Manage your settings, check your scheduled appointments and organize client information with easy navigation.START FREE
Customize your personal scheduling assistant to prevent no-shows and accept payments
Sync seamlessly with your Google calendar to manage real-time availability, block time and reschedule appointments.
Customize automatic confirmation emails and reminders that are sent to your clients upon bookings, and reduce no-shows.
Customize intake form questions to collect important client information upon bookings and build long-term customer relationship.
Connect your Stripe account with CozyCal to collect payments when your clients schedule an event with you.
Manage your client list, view client details and track appointment booking history to help you develop targeted marketing campaigns.
Embed a dynamic call-to-action button on your website to greet visitors, capture quality leads and boost revenue.
Trusted by small business owners worldwide to support their businesses
“From the user (biz owner's POV), it's SOO easy to use. Set up was a breeze. Integrating it to the website was easy. From the customers appearance (those who visit my website to schedule), it looks very clean. Very user-friendly. ”
“CozyCal has helped me convert 30-40% more customers through my website. It frees up more time for me to talk to clients on the phone. It's super easy to install and use. I highly recommend it to other small business owners.”
“The ease of use of this plugin is incredible. Easy to manage. I got an appointment 15 mins after installing it! Also I like the interface and not to mention the customer service is super fast in responding and taking care of all my questions.”