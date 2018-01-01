Start booking more clients today

All appointments. One place.

CozyCal lets your clients schedule appointments and make payments directly on your website.

CozyCal makes scheduling elegant

Perfect for small business and freelancers who schedule meetings with clients

Convert More Lookers into Bookers

Easily customize and embed a call-to-action button on your website to capture quality leads and convert more lookers into bookers.

Create a Beautiful Personal Booking Page

Create a beautiful personal booking page for your business and share the URL link with your clients in an email, on your social media or through a text message.

Simple Calendar for Easy Management

Manage your settings, check your scheduled appointments and organize client information with easy navigation.

Key features for streamlined scheduling

Customize your personal scheduling assistant to prevent no-shows and accept payments

Sync with Google Calendar

Sync seamlessly with your Google calendar to manage real-time availability, block time and reschedule appointments.

Automatic Email Reminders

Customize automatic confirmation emails and reminders that are sent to your clients upon bookings, and reduce no-shows.

Collect Intake Forms 

Customize intake form questions to collect important client information upon bookings and build long-term customer relationship.

Accept Payments

Connect your Stripe account with CozyCal to collect payments when your clients schedule an event with you.

Client Management

Manage your client list, view client details and track appointment booking history to help you develop targeted marketing campaigns.

Customizable call-to-action button

Embed a dynamic call-to-action button on your website to greet visitors, capture quality leads and boost revenue.

CozyCal takes care of scheduling for you 24/7

Trusted by small business owners worldwide to support their businesses

“From the user (biz owner's POV), it's SOO easy to use. Set up was a breeze. Integrating it to the website was easy. From the customers appearance (those who visit my website to schedule), it looks very clean. Very user-friendly. ”

Ryan Lawlor
Blaire Upper Cervical Chiropractor

“CozyCal has helped me convert 30-40% more customers through my website. It frees up more time for me to talk to clients on the phone. It's super easy to install and use. I highly recommend it to other small business owners.”

Chris Fawcett
Third Marble Marketing

“The ease of use of this plugin is incredible. Easy  to manage. I got an appointment 15 mins after installing it! Also I like the interface and not to mention the customer service is super fast in responding and taking care of all my questions.”

Massimiliano Mattetti
Massimo Roma LLC Custom Clothier

Start booking more clients today

Signing up is simple and fast. No credit card required.

START FREE

Product

Company

Businesses

Get in Touch

Built in Vancouver, BC. Delivered worldwide. 🌎
© Copyright 2018, CozyCal Inc. All rights reserved.